Tesla Offers A Year Of Supercharging For Free In Europe As It Chases Record Q4 Deliveries To Outpace A Slowdown

Tesla Inc. TSLA is now offering a year of Supercharging for customers in Europe who take delivery of the Model Y SUV before Dec. 31, among other offers aimed at increasing delivery numbers by the end of the year.

What Happened: “1 year of free Supercharging. All you have to do is order & take delivery of your Model Y before Dec 31,” Tesla wrote on its official X account dedicated to updates from Europe and the Middle East. The company, however, did not the countries where the offer is currently applicable.

Meanwhile, in the U.S., the company is offering discounts on its inventory of Model 3 and Y vehicles. The Model 3 and Model Y, priced lower than Tesla’s other EV offerings, are the company’s best-selling vehicles.

The company also started delivering the Cybertruck to customers in Canada earlier this month, seemingly in a bid to increase deliveries in the last quarter of the year.

Why It Matters: For the full year 2023, Tesla delivered 1,808,581 vehicles around the globe. To mark a growth over last year, the company has to deliver at least 514,926 vehicles in the three months through the end of December. Tesla has never managed to deliver over 500,000 EVs in a quarter to date, making this an ambitious target.

In the third quarter, Tesla reported deliveries of 462,890 vehicles, up 6.4% year-over-year and up 4.3% quarter-over-quarter.

Price Action: Tesla’s shares surged nearly 9% on Monday to close at $350. Year-to-date, Tesla stock has surged by 40.9%, according to Benzinga Pro data.

