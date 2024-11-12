Google's Standalone 'Gemini' App For iPhone Spotted With Live Activity — What It Could Mean For Your AI Experience

Alphabet Inc.’s GOOG GOOGL Google Gemini app has been spotted as a standalone app on the App Store.

What Happened: Over the weekend, an iPhone user took to Reddit and shared that they discovered a standalone version of the Google Gemini app that includes access to Gemini Live.

Gemini Live is not yet available in the integrated Google app and allows users to stay active while they continue to use their phones.

Source: u/lostshenanigans via Reddit

The standalone app also provides a dedicated Gemini icon on the home screen, making access to Google’s AI capabilities more straightforward.

Source: u/lostshenanigans via Reddit

Currently, the standalone app has only been reported as available to a user in the Philippines. Its App Store listing is not yet accessible in the U.S., suggesting Google may be testing it in select regions before a broader release.

The Reddit post was first spotted by 9To5Google.

Why It Matters: Google’s generative AI platform, Gemini, is intensifying its competition with major rivals like OpenAI’s ChatGPT, Microsoft's Copilot, Anthropic’s Claude, Meta's LLaMA, and Cohere.

Earlier this month, Google Gemini rolled out a “Utilities” extension for Android users, which replaces the Google Assistant fallback, and allows users to control alarms, timers, apps, media, and more.

Google’s parent company reported a 15% year-over-year increase in third-quarter revenue, indicating strong momentum across the company.

In the earnings call, Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai announced that all seven Google platforms with over 2 billion users, including Google Maps, now operate on Gemini models.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.