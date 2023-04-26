Tesla's Controversial Yoke Steering Wheel Now Costs $250

Tesla Inc TSLA introduced a change to its controversial yoke steering wheel, making it an optional feature and charging a $250 premium for those who want it, as shared by Electrek.

When Tesla first unveiled the new Model S with the yoke steering wheel, the design sparked debates about its shape and the absence of a drive stalk for selecting drive mode.

Though some initially believed Tesla would introduce a nonlinear steering curve enabled by a steer-by-wire system to mitigate the steering wheel's issues at lower speeds, the Model S Plaid was launched with a regular steering ratio.

Many assumed this design would be problematic in some driving situations, where the shape could be dangerous, making it difficult to execute quick maneuvers. But many long-time users of the yoke claim to appreciate its comfort and ease of use.

While CEO Elon Musk has defended the yoke steering wheel as providing "better visibility," Tesla started offering a regular round steering wheel to new buyers earlier this year and began providing retrofits for existing buyers at a cost of $700.

More recently, Tesla made the round steering wheel the standard option for the Model S and Model X, with both round and yoke wheels available at the same price.

Photo: Courtesy of Tesla