Tesla May Already Be Updating Its Yoke Steering To Add Back A Traditional Horn

One of Tesla Inc.'s (NASDAQ: TSLA) more controversial choices in its refreshed Model S and X luxury vehicles was the update to the yoke steering wheel. Instead of a circular wheel, the yoke is missing a top and is shaped more like a rectangle. It also moved the function of the stalks, such as blinkers and windshield wipers, to capacitive buttons on the front of the wheel.

The strangest change was the horn. Instead of pushing in the middle of the yoke like any other car, Tesla moved the horn to a tiny button on the right side. Drivers also had the option of pushing the entire right side of the yoke (although it did not depress like a normal horn), but many didn't know this option existed.

Now pictures shared by Electrek show Tesla is changing the horn back to a more traditional location. Users will be able to press the center of the yoke, just like other vehicles, if it comes to market. For now, it is unclear if Tesla will be adding this to production cars. The NHTSA is still reviewing Tesla's yoke-wheel setup.

Photo: Courtesy of Tesla