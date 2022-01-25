 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Tesla May Already Be Updating Its Yoke Steering To Add Back A Traditional Horn

Benzinga EV Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 25, 2022 3:22pm   Comments
Share:
Tesla May Already Be Updating Its Yoke Steering To Add Back A Traditional Horn

One of Tesla Inc.'s (NASDAQ: TSLA) more controversial choices in its refreshed Model S and X luxury vehicles was the update to the yoke steering wheel. Instead of a circular wheel, the yoke is missing a top and is shaped more like a rectangle. It also moved the function of the stalks, such as blinkers and windshield wipers, to capacitive buttons on the front of the wheel.

The strangest change was the horn. Instead of pushing in the middle of the yoke like any other car, Tesla moved the horn to a tiny button on the right side. Drivers also had the option of pushing the entire right side of the yoke (although it did not depress like a normal horn), but many didn't know this option existed.

Now pictures shared by Electrek show Tesla is changing the horn back to a more traditional location. Users will be able to press the center of the yoke, just like other vehicles, if it comes to market. For now, it is unclear if Tesla will be adding this to production cars. The NHTSA is still reviewing Tesla's yoke-wheel setup. 

Photo: Courtesy of Tesla

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TSLA)

GM To Invest $7B In Michigan To Support Goal Of Wresting EV Leadership From Tesla By 2025
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session
Volkswagen, Bosch Strike Partnership For Autonomous Driving Software: What You Need To Know
BofA Expecting Earnings Beat From GM, But Misses From Ford And Tesla: What Investors Need To Know
Elon Musk Says He'll Eat A Happy Meal On TV If McDonald's Accepts Dogecoin: Is There Something Cooking?
Benzinga Pro's Top 5 Stocks To Watch For Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022: MSFT, SHOP, ERIC, MNMD, TSLA
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: electric vehicles EVsNews Tech Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com