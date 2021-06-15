Video: Tesla Model S Plaid Owner Enjoys Yoke Steering, Adapts Quickly

When Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) first unveiled the Tesla Model S refresh, many were excited to finally see an updated interior. But one piece of the interior had some people scratching their heads.

While it looks fun and futuristic, the usability of the yoke style steering wheel was immediately questioned. The missing top of the wheel allows a much more open view of the road and instrument cluster, while also giving the car a more open feeling. And many agree it looks great as well.

But how easily would one be able to drive without having the top part of the wheel there, especially after knowing nothing but a fully round wheel?

The Tesla owner in the video below (starting around 26:24) seems to really enjoy the yoke, and the steering and use look very natural. "One hand driving's also not a problem," says the owner. He goes on to say it's really comfortable, and says he's used to it now after an initial break-in period.

Benzinga's Take: Like many things Tesla, the yoke is radically different from other production vehicles.

The Model 3 and Y lack any type of instrument cluster in front of the wheel, only offering a center screen. When first using the car, these features can be intimidating, but as seen in the video above, it takes just a small amount of time, and people can enjoy and even prefer the distinct changes Tesla makes.

(Photo of Tesla Model S interior courtesy of Tesla.)