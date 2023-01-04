Tesla Trademark Hints At Electric Motors For Boats And Airplanes: Report

Tesla Inc TSLA has been making waves in the transportation industry for years with the company's electric cars. Tesla has been able to reduce the cost of electric vehicles and introduce new technologies that have made EVs more accessible.

It now appears that Tesla may eventually take these same ideas and apply them to other forms of transportation, such as boats and airplanes.

A trademark filing last week, first discovered and reported on by Electrek, shows Tesla could continue to expand its influence in the transportation industry. The filing extends Tesla's electric motor trademark to "not for land vehicles."

This category expands Tesla's trademark to motors for airplanes, boats, and electric toys. The application was filed with the European Union Intellectual Property Office. CEO Elon Musk has mentioned electric airplanes in the past.

It remains to be seen what the company will do with the trademark, but it is clear the company wants to establish itself as a leader in the transportation industry.

Photo: courtesy of Tesla