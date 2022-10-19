Tesla Preps For 2023 Cybertruck Launch, Will Make Battery Packs In California

The Cybertruck is one of Tesla Inc.'s TSLA most hotly anticipated, but also most delayed, products.

Unveiled in 2019, the all-electric truck promises a range of up to 500 miles on a charge, a six-foot bed, and a futuristic design. But it seems like the Cybertruck is finally on track, and new information is showing Tesla is getting serious about production coming up next year.

Teslarati has shared an exclusive report sharing that Tesla plans to build the Cybertruck's battery in its Fremont, California factory. In August, Tesla filed for a new battery production equipment line in Fremont, and Tesla referred to this portion as the "CTA Battery B-Build."

While Tesla plans to build the Cybertruck in Gigafactory Texas, the battery and pack manufacturing are not quite up to speed yet at that plant. So, Fremont will assemble the packs and ship them to Texas.

Once packs are manufactured in Texas, this could bring down production costs and improve margins on the vehicle.

While battery cells are not a constraint for Tesla as of now, the company will still need to ramp up production of the rest of the Cybertruck. According to CEO Elon Musk, it seems the Cybertruck will include the 4680 battery cells, but no official confirmation from the company has yet been released.

Photo courtesy of Tesla