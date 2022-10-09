Cybertruck Doubling Up As A Boat? Elon Musk Explains The Mechanism Behind It

Elon Musk, who in late September disclosed that Tesla, Inc.’s TSLA Cybertruck can briefly serve as a boat, took to Twitter to explain the mechanism behind the expanded utility.

A Twitter user going by the handle @RGVaerialphotos mulled over the likely speed of the Cybertruck when it travels on water, guessing that it could be between three and 19 knots. Tagging Musk, he asked him for an insight into the speed.

Replying to him, the Tesla CEO said an electric propeller mounted on the tow hitch would be needed to go faster than a few knots. “There might [be] a create wheel hub design that can generate meaning thrust,” he added.

You’d need an electric propeller mounted on the tow hitch to go faster than a few knots.



There might a creative wheel hub design that can generate meaningful thrust. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 7, 2022

Late last month, Musk suggested that the Cybertruck will be waterproof enough to serve briefly as a boat, thereby being able to cross rivers, lakes and even seas that aren’t choppy.

The Cybertruck, which is Tesla’s electric pickup truck, has been in the works since 2019, and in the latest update, Musk suggested it could be commercially rolled out in 2023.

Tesla shares closed Friday’s session down 6.23% at $223.07, according to Benzinga Pro data.

See also: Tesla's Worst Week Since 2020 COVID Year, Rivian Recall, Nio Drives Into New European Markets, Ford's Back-To-Back F-150 Lightning Price Hike And More: Week's Biggest EV Stories

Photo: Courtesy of tesla.com