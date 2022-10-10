Tesla Model Y Becomes Bestselling EV In Germany

While Tesla Inc's TSLA third-quarter deliveries may have been below Wall Street expectations, the company still set a record with 343,830 vehicles delivered to customers in the quarter. And with those record deliveries come some new accomplishments for the company.

As shared by Tesmanian, Tesla has become the number-one-selling EV in September in Germany. This came after Tesla took the top spot from local producer Volkswagen AG VWAGY. According to KBA (the Federal Motor Transport Authority in Germany) data, there were 9,846 Model Y registered in Germany in September. In second place was the Volkswagen Golf with 7,095 registrations.

See Also: Tesla Is Once Again Using A Loophole To Deliver Vehicles Direct In New Mexico

This comes while Gigafactory Berlin is still in the early phases of its production ramp, only recently surpassing the 2,000 vehicles per week threshold. Due to this, many of the Model Ys have been imported from Gigafactory Shanghai in China.

As Tesla continues its Berlin ramp and can supply more Model Y locally, this can increase margins on delivered vehicles while also leaving more locally produced vehicles in China for another chance at higher margin deliveries.

Photo: Courtesy of Tesla