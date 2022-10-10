ñol

Tesla Is Once Again Using A Loophole To Deliver Vehicles Direct In New Mexico

by Benzinga EV Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
October 10, 2022 12:59 PM | 1 min read
Tesla Is Once Again Using A Loophole To Deliver Vehicles Direct In New Mexico

When a person buys a Tesla Inc TSLA vehicle, they are buying it directly from Tesla. This is different than the dealership model used by legacy auto manufacturers that adds a middleman to the car-buying process. While it may not seem different at first, this direct sales practice is actually illegal in several states in the U.S., including New Mexico. 

Tesla has found a way around this law. As shared by Electrek, Tesla will be building its second delivery center on tribal land in New Mexico.

Tesla did this once before by opening a delivery center on tribal land in the state. By partnering with the First Nation of Nambé Pueblo, Tesla was able to build a delivery center inside an old casino.

This new service center will cover the Santa Fe area. 

While Tesla continues to attempt to change laws to allow direct sales, which could also benefit companies such as Rivian Automotive Inc. RIVN, this workaround has allowed Tesla to cover two of the most populated areas in New Mexico: Albuquerque and Santa Fe. 

Photo: Courtesy of Tesla

