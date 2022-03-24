Elon Musk's Plan For Massive Giga Texas Opening Party Faces Public Hurdle: Here's What It's All About

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is facing opposition from local community members and environmental groups over plans to host 15,000 people in a party celebrating the opening of its Texas gigafactory, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday, citing plans submitted to Travis County.

What Happened: The Elon Musk-led company plans to celebrate the opening of Giga Texas with tours of the 8 million-square-foot facility, food and live music at the invite-only event scheduled to be held on April 7.

The local authorities have already given a nod for the event after hearing testimony from concerned parties.

Paul DiFiore, an environmental advocate for the Colorado River Conservancy and the Austin-based environment-justice group PODER, cited noise, blocked roads, dust from construction, and water pollution as issues.

DiFiore urged the local authorities to “consider rejecting this permit” and force Tesla to delay their celebration until the EV maker begins “treating the community in Eastern Travis County as more than a workforce for Elon Musk ... as neighbors and partners.”

Why It Matters: Tesla’s brand new factory in Austin is expected to secure a final certification in the coming days. Construction work on Giga Texas began in July 2020.

Tesla moved its headquarters to Austin last year.

Giga Texas is spread over 3.3 square miles of land and is expected to have an annual capacity of 500,000 units. The company plans to make its much-awaited Cybertruck and electric semi-trucks at the factory beside the Model 3 and Model Y cars.

Tesla on Tuesday opened its first manufacturing site in Europe, Giga Berlin, where it plans to make the Model Y SUVs and later, the Model 3 as well.

Price Action: Tesla stock closed 0.5% higher at $999.1 a share on Wednesday.