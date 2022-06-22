Why Did Musk's 'Boring Company' Apply For A Private Access Tunnel Under Tesla Gigafactory Texas?

The Boring Company, a private company with Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) chief Elon Musk as its CEO, works to build underground tunnels to help relieve traffic. The company uses Tesla vehicles to transport customers in these tunnels, speeding up popular routes and alleviating traffic.

Now, as shared by Electrek, The Boring Company has applied to dig a tunnel under Tesla Gigafactory Texas.

While specific plans have not been given as to the use of the tunnel, it could be utilized for transporting goods to distant parts of the factory, moving people from the parking lot to their work station, or even just an R&D area for tunnel research, as seen in the California tunnel.

The company applied with the city of Austin to build a tunnel on the Gigafactory Texas property, with the project being called the Colorado River Connector Tunnel.

Last year, a group associated with Musk bought 620 acres of land near Gigafactory Texas, located across the Colorado River. The tunnel could be used to allow locomotion between the two sites.

Photo courtesy of The Boring Company