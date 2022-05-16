Prominent Apple, Inc. AAPL analyst Ming-Chi Kuo offered an update on his expectations concerning ports for Apple products in a tweet on Sunday.

The analyst, reputed for accurately predicting Apple's moves, suggested that the tech giant may not embrace portless technology for the iPhones, given the limitations of the current wireless technology and the immature MagSafe ecosystem.

Other Lightning port products such as AirPods, Magic Keyboard/Trackpad/mouse as well as MagSafe battery will switch to USB-C ports in the foreseeable future, Kuo, who works for TFI Securities, said.

Kuo last week flagged the prospect of Cupertino abandoning its proprietary Lightning port in its iPhones and switching to USB-C ports in the second half of 2023. This, according to the analyst, would improve iPhone's transfer and charging speed in hardware designs.

A switch to USB-C ports would likely result in a more universal connectivity standard and satisfy regulators, given most tech products now come with this port type. Apple also uses USB-C ports for its latest MacBooks and iPad lineup.

Apple closed Friday's session up 3.19% at $147.11, according to Benzinga Pro data.