Chevy Shows Electric Silverado In New Ad, Teases Features

The Rivian Automotive Inc (NASDAQ: RIVN) R1T was the first all-electric pickup truck to market, which was followed soon after by General Motors Company's (NYSE: GM) Hummer EV. But there's more to come with the promised Chevy Silverado EV to be available in fall 2023, according to GM.

Not much has been revealed about the electric Silverado, but today GM released a new video showing the truck in action and revealing some more features and abilities. The Silverado is aiming for a 400-mile all-electric range that would put it ahead of today's available EV pickups, which travel closer to 300 miles on a charge.

Since there is no gas engine, the front of the Silverado will comprise of a frunk which will give weather-protected, lockable storage, which pickups usually lack besides in the cabin or a covered bed. The frunk looks similar to the Ford Motor Company's (NYSE: F) Mega Frunk found on the F150 Lightning, although a bit smaller.

The electric Silverado will also offer four-wheel steering, 10,000 pounds of towing and a 1,300 pounds payload. The bed can offer up to 10 feet of storage when the midgate is folded down and the tailgate has a special lip for holding cargo when it is down. Multiple power tools can be charged simultaneously via the 10.2kW of power accessed via the bed.