'Call Of Duty' Players Up In Arms Over Microsoft's Purchase Of Activision Blizzard: 8 Best Memes

Michael Cohen , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 19, 2022 6:21pm   Comments
Microsoft Corporation's (NASDAQ: MSFT) acquisition of Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ: ATVI) brings with it major game franchises like Call of Duty, Diablo, Overwatch, StarCraft, and Warcraft. Many players are wondering if the deal means that some of these legendary games could become exclusive to the Xbox console. Some of the most vocal reactions have come from the Call Of Duty community.

While Call of Duty games are available on the Xbox, they also have a huge player base on both Sony Playstation 4 and 5. These games include Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, Call of Duty: Warzone, and the latest season Call of Duty: Vanguard.

See Also: Why The $70B Activision-Microsoft Deal Could Hurt Sony

PlayStation sales for "Call of Duty: Vanguard" physical version, which launched on Nov. 4, 2021, accounted for over 70% of its total sales. Activision’s shooter sales figures indicated that PS5 accounts for 41% of sales, PS4 29%, Xbox One 19%, and Xbox Series X and S 11%.

So it should come as no surprise that many Call Of Duty players didn't take the news of the Microsoft purchase of Activision Blizzard as a positive development. Among the many memes dedicated to the situation, one of the most popular envisioned the addition of Clippy into the game.

Another Call Of Duty Player envisioned the software giant incorporating another one of its programs into the game.

One Reddit user put it more succinctly, expressing his grim view for the future of his favorite game.

Gamers across the board expressed their general concern about the deal being announced, questioning Microsoft's motives for the purchase

Also Read: Could Microsoft Make 'Call Of Duty' An Xbox Exclusive? 3 Scenarios To Consider

For some, the potential of their favorite game becoming an exclusive Xbox title left them stunned. They created a variety of memes to share their emotional states.

Call of Duty is one of the most successful video game franchises of all time, and Microsoft has so far not indicated whether it will make the game (or any other) exclusive to its console. Although, gaming experts expect the company to find a way to leverage its new ownership of Call of Duty.

Photo: Courtesy of George on Flickr.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

