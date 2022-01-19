'Call Of Duty' Players Up In Arms Over Microsoft's Purchase Of Activision Blizzard: 8 Best Memes

Microsoft Corporation's (NASDAQ: MSFT) acquisition of Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ: ATVI) brings with it major game franchises like Call of Duty, Diablo, Overwatch, StarCraft, and Warcraft. Many players are wondering if the deal means that some of these legendary games could become exclusive to the Xbox console. Some of the most vocal reactions have come from the Call Of Duty community.

While Call of Duty games are available on the Xbox, they also have a huge player base on both Sony Playstation 4 and 5. These games include Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, Call of Duty: Warzone, and the latest season Call of Duty: Vanguard.

PlayStation sales for "Call of Duty: Vanguard" physical version, which launched on Nov. 4, 2021, accounted for over 70% of its total sales. Activision’s shooter sales figures indicated that PS5 accounts for 41% of sales, PS4 29%, Xbox One 19%, and Xbox Series X and S 11%.

So it should come as no surprise that many Call Of Duty players didn't take the news of the Microsoft purchase of Activision Blizzard as a positive development. Among the many memes dedicated to the situation, one of the most popular envisioned the addition of Clippy into the game.

Another Call Of Duty Player envisioned the software giant incorporating another one of its programs into the game.

**BREAKING** Microsoft announces Excel integration with Call of Duty pic.twitter.com/l6KYh9u2bh — Trung Phan � (@TrungTPhan) January 18, 2022

One Reddit user put it more succinctly, expressing his grim view for the future of his favorite game.

Gamers across the board expressed their general concern about the deal being announced, questioning Microsoft's motives for the purchase

Microsoft to the moon 🚀 via /r/gaming pic.twitter.com/c7hY0ArVIF — Gaming Memes (@GamingMemes__) January 19, 2022

Dark knight rises !! via /r/gaming pic.twitter.com/ynoGlr9lkn — Gaming Memes (@GamingMemes__) January 19, 2022

Average 3am thoughts via /r/gaming pic.twitter.com/q4fospz04S — Gaming Memes (@GamingMemes__) January 19, 2022

For some, the potential of their favorite game becoming an exclusive Xbox title left them stunned. They created a variety of memes to share their emotional states.

I made a meme to express my feelings pic.twitter.com/PidkwuBN42 — Laura De Llorens (@PremsterL) January 18, 2022

WTF just happened? via /r/gaming pic.twitter.com/3qSlTepaDy — Gaming Memes (@GamingMemes__) January 18, 2022

Call of Duty is one of the most successful video game franchises of all time, and Microsoft has so far not indicated whether it will make the game (or any other) exclusive to its console. Although, gaming experts expect the company to find a way to leverage its new ownership of Call of Duty.

