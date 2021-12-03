Elon Musk Confirms Tesla's First Cybertrucks Will Be Quad Motor, 4-Wheel Steering And Other Updates

Tesla Inc's (NASDAQ: TSLA) most anticipated vehicle, the Cybertruck, has been delayed to the end of 2022.

When revealed in 2019, there were single, dual, and tri-motor variants to choose from. But CEO Elon Musk has said the Cybertruck has had multiple updates.

Now Musk is answering questions on Twitter about the Cybertruck, first confirming that it will come with four motors, one on each wheel. This brings it more in line with competitors like the Rivian Automotive Inc (NASDAQ: RIVN) R1T electric pickup truck.

Initial production will be 4 motor variant, with independent, ultra fast response torque control of each wheel — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 3, 2021

Musk also confirmed the quad motor Cybertruck will come with four-wheel steering and a crab mode, saying, "Will have both front & rear wheel steer, so not just like a tank – it can drive diagonally like a crab."

Crab mode is similar to General Motors Company's (NYSE: GM) Hummer EV, which can also perform the sideways driving maneuver.

Musk said more information will be available on Tesla's upcoming earnings call, where he will attend and give an updated product timeline on the Cybertruck.

Photo courtesy of Tesla