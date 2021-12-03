 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Elon Musk Confirms Tesla's First Cybertrucks Will Be Quad Motor, 4-Wheel Steering And Other Updates

Benzinga EV Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 03, 2021 12:29pm   Comments
Share:
Elon Musk Confirms Tesla's First Cybertrucks Will Be Quad Motor, 4-Wheel Steering And Other Updates

Tesla Inc's (NASDAQ: TSLA) most anticipated vehicle, the Cybertruck, has been delayed to the end of 2022.

When revealed in 2019, there were single, dual, and tri-motor variants to choose from. But CEO Elon Musk has said the Cybertruck has had multiple updates.

Now Musk is answering questions on Twitter about the Cybertruck, first confirming that it will come with four motors, one on each wheel. This brings it more in line with competitors like the Rivian Automotive Inc (NASDAQ: RIVN) R1T electric pickup truck.

Musk also confirmed the quad motor Cybertruck will come with four-wheel steering and a crab mode, saying, "Will have both front & rear wheel steer, so not just like a tank – it can drive diagonally like a crab."

Crab mode is similar to General Motors Company's (NYSE: GM) Hummer EV, which can also perform the sideways driving maneuver.

Musk said more information will be available on Tesla's upcoming earnings call, where he will attend and give an updated product timeline on the Cybertruck.

Photo courtesy of Tesla

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TSLA)

What's Going On With Tesla's Stock?
Tesla Recalls Giga Shanghai-Made Model Y Vehicles: What You Need to Know
U.S. Unemployment Rate Falls Despite Low Jobs Growth
News From Microsoft's Soon-To-Be-Metaverse
What's Going On With Dogecoin Today?
Ford Sold Nearly As Many Electric Mustangs As The Traditional Variant In November, 8% Higher Than Previous Month
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Cybertruck electric vehiclesTech Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com