Tesla Reveals Autopilot Safety Stats In Latest Earnings Report

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) makes some of the safest vehicles on the road, receiving five-star safety ratings in NHTSA testing. But while you're likely to come out unharmed in a crash in a Tesla vehicle, the company's vision is that the best crash is no crash.

Tesla works hard on its driver assist and passive safety features, such as automatic emergency braking and forward collision warning. But where Tesla really shines is when the car is in Autopilot mode, and the company shared a chart of miles per accident while using Autopilot compared to driving without Autopilot, or the overall average accident rate.

In the latest quarter, cars on Autopilot have traveled over 4 million miles between collisions. Compared with Teslas not using Autopilot or active safety features, a collision is occurring just over every 1 million miles, showing Autopilot is about four times safer, the company said.

According to NHTSA, the average for all cars is closer to 0.5 million miles traveled between collisions. Of course this data includes a large variety of different cars from many years, but if Autopilot was objectively more dangerous and resulted in more crashes, the number of miles between collisions would be more comparable to the overall average.

Tesla is working hard to prove the safety of its vehicles as it continues to rollout its FSD Beta, which allows the car to attempt all driving manuevers from point A to B.

Photo courtesy of Tesla.