Why Tesla 'Cyberquad' All-Electric ATV May Actually Be Coming

During the reveal of Tesla Inc's (NASDAQ: TSLA) Cybertruck, another vehicle was briefly shown off as well.

The Cyberquad matched perfectly with the Cybertruck, could be driven up into its bed and even charged in the back of the futuristic pickup.

Ever since that event, Tesla hasn't had a mention or updates about the off-road electric vehicle. But now, as shared by Electrek, a new trademark application for "Cyberquad" was filed last week.

This new trademark is to use the trademark on apparel, as Tesla already applied for the vehicle trademark back in 2019.

The specs for the original Cyberquad that was revealed with the Cybertruck were never released. This trademark application is the first public interaction with the idea Tesla has made since in 2019.

Polaris Inc (NASDAQ: PII) shares briefly fell on initial release of the report, but quickly recovered.

Benzinga's Take: At the minimum, Tesla may have some new apparel in their merch section soon, as they already have apparel for the Cybertruck, including a shirt with a shattered glass design.

But although the Cyberquad is still not available for order, this new move by Tesla shows the company hasn't forgotten the electric ATV.

Photo courtesy of Tesla.