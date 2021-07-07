Video: Tesla's Sentry Mode Catches Attack On Model 3

Tesla Inc's (NASDAQ: TSLA) sentry mode has been helpful in many cases — usually when the owner comes back to their vehicle and finds damage done while they were gone.

InsideEVs shared a story of a woman who came back to her damaged Tesla Model 3. Upon checking the video recordings from her car's built-in cameras, she discovered the damage was not an accident.

In the video footage from Florida, a man driving a red BMW pulls up next to the Model 3 and aggressively opens his door, slamming it into the Model 3. What could be mistaken as an accident soon elevates into the man stabbing the Model 3 with an unknown object.

While Melissa was at work a guy in a red VW pulled up and attacked her parked Tesla in Altamonte Springs, Florida. If you recognize this man, please contact Altamonte Springs PD or send us a message and we will forward it to Melissa. pic.twitter.com/2DFOSyLWgP — Wham Baam Teslacam (@WhamBaamYT) July 6, 2021

The sentry mode recording is invalauble, as it clearly captures the man's face. The Tesla owner has contacted police, who are now investigating the crime.