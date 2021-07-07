 Skip to main content

Video: Tesla's Sentry Mode Catches Attack On Model 3

Benzinga EV Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 07, 2021 11:01am   Comments
Tesla Inc's (NASDAQ: TSLAsentry mode has been helpful in many cases — usually when the owner comes back to their vehicle and finds damage done while they were gone. 

InsideEVs shared a story of a woman who came back to her damaged Tesla Model 3. Upon checking the video recordings from her car's built-in cameras, she discovered the damage was not an accident.

In the video footage from Florida, a man driving a red BMW pulls up next to the Model 3 and aggressively opens his door, slamming it into the Model 3. What could be mistaken as an accident soon elevates into the man stabbing the Model 3 with an unknown object.

