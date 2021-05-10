 Skip to main content

Joe Terranova Is Sticking With Alphabet

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 10, 2021 3:12pm   Comments
Joe Terranova Is Sticking With Alphabet

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Joe Terranova said he is going to stay with his Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) trade as he believes it's going to outperform the S&P 500 on the year. He thinks the same for Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), while he expects Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) and Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) to underperform.

Momentum stocks are clearly being liquidated in a very aggressive fashion, said Terranova. In the long run, he expects Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) and Alphabet to be okay, despite the recent downgrade from Citigroup.

