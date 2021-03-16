 Skip to main content

Tesla Battery Backup Systems Manage Over 1.2GWh of Energy Storage Via Autobidder

Benzinga EV Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 16, 2021 10:22am   Comments
A large part of Tesla Inc's (NASDAQ: TSLA) business is found in its role as an energy company. Tesla makes batteries for vehicles and home storage, solar panels and industrial-scale battery storage solutions.

Tesla is controlling over 1.2GWh of energy with its Autobidder system and industrial energy storage solutions, according to Electrek.

Autobidder is a real-time trading and control platform for Tesla's energy storage systems like Tesla’s Powerpacks, Powerwalls and Megapacks. It uses AI to optimize use and more efficiently monetize assets. 

Tesla's Megapack in Australia has been performing since 2017, reducing blackouts and saving customers and energy companies money.

The system is a faster, more efficient way to supply supplemental power to an energy grid in need.

Rohan Ma, Tesla’s lead on Autobidder, said that Tesla has over 1.2GWh of energy under management. 

“With the Autobidder portfolio operating over 1.2 GWh in 2021, we’re pumped to be launching in Texas this summer.” 

Photo courtesy of Tesla.

