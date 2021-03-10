3 Tech Stock Picks From Chris Verrone

Chris Verrone of Strategas spoke on CNBC's "Fast Money" about NASDAQ 100 stocks that have done enough on the downside and might be a good buy in this environment.

PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) traded 28% lower from its high over the last several weeks. It's right back at the upward sloping 200-day moving average and it never violated its relative performance lows versus the S&P 500, said Verrone. He sees the current price level as a good spot to put on a long position.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM) is a fantastic long-term chart, but it moved too far and too fast, explained Verrone. It dropped nearly 30% and it's now trading at the major support, the 200-day moving average.

Workday Inc (NASDAQ: WDAY) is another example of the stock that traded sharply lower, but right back at its major support, said Verrone.