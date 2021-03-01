Tesla Says No To Swap Batteries and Rumors, Yes To Fast Charging For EVs

Back in 2014, Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) demonstrated battery swapping, a process allowing a Tesla driver to pull in with an empty battery, and then have the battery removed and exchanged for a fully charged unit in less time than it took to fill a tank with gas. But, this was the last time the company demonstrated this and the idea was scrapped.

Rival Nio Inc - ADR (NASDAQ: NIO) currently offers the battery swap option to owners in China.

As reported by Electrek, rumors were swirling that Tesla may be exploring the battery swap idea again. Tesla China's business registration recently added "sales of battery swap facilities for new energy vehicles," according to data provider Tianyancha, wrote CnEVPost.

Tesla quickly denied these rumors, while also reinforcing the company does not believe battery pack swapping is a viable solution to increase EV utility.

According to news site Shine, a Tesla official said the company believes EV charging is the best way to power its vehicles, and battery swapping is riddled with problems.

Benzinga's Take: While it may be faster, battery swapping does seem like it could have more risks than simply plugging in.

If a person pulls up to a station that has no charged batteries, the same problem of waiting for a charge exists. Battery degradation is another concern, because customers may not want a battery that has potentially been abused or mistreated by a previous user. And, in the small chance a problem did occur mid swap, the costs and inconvenience could be massive.

Click here to check out Benzinga’s EV Hub for the latest electric vehicles news.

Photo courtesy of Tesla.