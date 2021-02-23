A Tesla Owner Figures Out How Easy It Is To Break Into A Model Y

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) makes some of the safest vehicles on the road, according to NHTSA testing.

The vehicles have also become more secure, with Tesla adding a PIN-to-drive feature in an over-the-air software update.

After accidentally locking themselves out, one owner figured out that getting back into the locked car was trivial, according to a post on Tesla Motors Club.

What Happened: A Tesla Model Y owner drove to a place with no cell phone reception for a day of biking. After getting ready, they turned off Bluetooth on their phone and locked it in the car.

The problem with this scenario: the phone is the key for the car via Bluetooth, and the owner said they did not have their backup card key with them. The car was locked with no way to get in.

The owner found they could pull the front frameless window down slightly by placing their palms on the glass and pulling down.

They were then able to reach into the car with a piece of flashing and press the door opening button.

The door then popped open, but luckily, the car alarm did go off. If sentry mode was enabled, this would send a push notification to the owner's phone alerting them to the alarm.

The owner was then able to grab their items and was not left stranded with no phone or cell service.

Benzinga's Take: It is pretty interesting how easy it was to get into the Model Y.

But any thief can just as easily break a window and quickly grab any items they want to steal. As far as stealing the entire car, it's very difficult with a Tesla.

The key is tied to the owner's phone, and if the phone isn't present, you can't drive. Tesla owners can also enable the PIN-to-drive feature. In this case, even if a thief has a key to the car, they cannot drive away without first entering the PIN.

Click here to check out Benzinga’s EV Hub for the latest electric vehicles news.

Photo courtesy of Tesla.