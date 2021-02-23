Market Overview

Possible Off-Road Prototype Tesla Model Y Spotted Near Fremont Factory

Benzinga EV Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 23, 2021 9:42am   Comments
The Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) Model Y is poised to be one of Tesla's most popular vehicles. It's a fully electric crossover with over 300 miles of range, self-driving tech, and some of the highest safety scores in the industry.

Now as shared by Teslarati, a new variation of the Model Y may be in testing.

The dirty Model Y was seen driving near the Fremont factory, where the vehicle is produced, with a lift kit and large off-road tires. Tesla hasn't announced a new trim for the Y, but the vehicle does come with an "off-road" mode in the settings that modulates traction control and other aspects of the vehicle.

Benzinga's Take: While it seems unlikely Tesla would be working on an off-road trim for the Model Y, the company is full of surprises. The vehicle is already capable of off-road driving with its higher stance, all-wheel drive, off-road mode software settings, and powerful torque. If this trim is going to be available, we will hopefully see more of it driving around California soon.

