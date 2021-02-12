Elon Musk Plans For Tesla Roadster To Be Able To Hover 6 Feet In The Air

Tesla Inc's (NASDAQ: TSLA) refreshed Model S Plaid will be delivered to customers starting this month, with the fastest 0-60 time of any production car at 1.99 seconds. But the company is preparing to release an even faster vehicle: the Tesla Roadster. While the final specs of this car haven't been released, it promises to be impressive.

While talking on the Joe Rogan podcast, CEO Elon Musk shared some new details about Tesla's Roadster ambitions. While Musk previously announced the inclusion of rocket technology in the optional SpaceX package, the final product may be more intense than people expected.

Musk said he wants the Roadster to be able to hover in the air. When asked how high, he said as much as six feet. Musk also said the car would be able to travel for short distances while hovering.

The car will use rocket technology with extremely high-pressure air to achieve the feat. The main limitation in the hover mode will be time, as the car will only be able to maintain its position for a short time before needing to repressurize the tanks.

Musk said the biggest concern is safety. While the vehicle may be able to hover even higher, he wants to make sure people can enjoy this impressive feature, while remaining safe. Musk said the Roadster will begin deliveries in 2022.

Photo courtesy of Tesla.