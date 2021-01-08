Early Pictures Of Third Row Tesla Model Y Emerge

Last night, Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) released the Standard Range Model Y, a more affordable variant of its highly popular crossover EV. The company also allowed the seven-seat upgrade, allowing an optional small third row to the Model Y.

Tesla has not yet released pictures of the Model Y's third row, but someone has seen the seven-seat vehicle. Teslarati shared the pictures, and the vehicle looks like it may be a bit roomier than people anticipated.

The third row also seems to be easily accessible. The second row can move forward, allowing a person to enter the third row. While it's still a small area and probably best suited for kids, adults could probably fit back there in a pinch.

Click here to check out Benzinga's EV Hub for the latest electric vehicle news