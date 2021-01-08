Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Early Pictures Of Third Row Tesla Model Y Emerge

Benzinga EV Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 08, 2021 1:06pm   Comments
Share:
Early Pictures Of Third Row Tesla Model Y Emerge

Last night, Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) released the Standard Range Model Y, a more affordable variant of its highly popular crossover EV. The company also allowed the seven-seat upgrade, allowing an optional small third row to the Model Y.

Tesla has not yet released pictures of the Model Y's third row, but someone has seen the seven-seat vehicle. Teslarati shared the pictures, and the vehicle looks like it may be a bit roomier than people anticipated.

screenshot_2021-01-08_at_1.05.44_pm.png

The third row also seems to be easily accessible. The second row can move forward, allowing a person to enter the third row. While it's still a small area and probably best suited for kids, adults could probably fit back there in a pinch.

Click here to check out Benzinga's EV Hub for the latest electric vehicle news

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TSLA)

Nio Day 2020: EV Maker Shows Off ET7 Sedan, New Power Swap Station, 150kWh Battery Pack, ADaaS And More
With Tesla Over $800, Ark's Catherine Wood Proves Doubters Wrong On Huge Bullish Call From 2018
Tesla Vehicles Don't Suffer From Unintended Acceleration, NHTSA Says
Apple Could Be Looking At More Partnerships In EV Quest: Analyst
2 Electric Vehicle SPACs To Watch On Apple-Hyundai Rumors
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: electric vehiclesMedia

View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.