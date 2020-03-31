Cramer Declares Microsoft The 'Best Tech Stock' To Buy Right Now

The cloud computing industry is undergoing a "magnificent bull market" and one tech company stands out above others: Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT), according to CNBC's Jim Cramer.

Cramer Says Microsoft 'Huge Beneficiary' Of Trend

Tens of millions of workers are stuck at home, which implies that Microsoft is a "huge beneficiary from the lockdowns," Cramer said on his daily "Mad Money" show.

The stock should not only be bought by investors at current levels, but it should also be labeled the "best tech stock in this market," he said.

Defense stocks can also be bought at current levels, Cramer said, singling out L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE: LHX).

Azure Numbers Surge

Cramer's bullish comments come after Microsoft's disclosure over the weekend that the cloud business Azure saw a triple-digit spike in usage on a weekly basis in areas undergoing social distancing mandates.

Teams also saw a "very significant spike" in usage, as 44 million users logged more than 900 million meetings and calling minutes.

'Rapid-Fire' Cloud Adoption

Microsoft's numbers "are astounding," Cramer said.

Should unemployment numbers take a turn for the worse, there is a "real possibility" its cloud business would suffer too, he said. But for the near-term, any "rapid-fire adoption" of the cloud business "overrides" all macro concerns, in the CNBC host's view.

Microsoft shares were trading 0.14% higher at $160.46 at the time of publication Tuesday.

