Cramer Reveals Stock Favorites, Says Intuitive Surgical A 'Winner'

Answering questions from callers, former hedge fund manager and CNBC “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer revealed his favorite stock picks Thursday.

5G Is King

Smartphone maker BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE: BB) is clearly not Cramer’s favorite. Describing it as “absolutely nothing,” he suggested a caller take their money if there’s anything left and buy Marvell Technology Group Ltd (NASDAQ: MRVL) because “5G is king.”

Marvell Tech is engaged in the design, development and marketing of integrated circuits for communications-related markets.

Another tech darling of Cramer’s is Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ: ADBE).

"Why not buy a big position in Adobe?" he said. "That company is great."

Medical Marvels

Given the coronavirus pandemic, it was no surprise that pharmaceutical and medical stocks were discussed.

Cramer is positive on Intuitive Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ: ISRG) which he described as a “winner.” The company develops, manufactures and markets robotic products used in minimally invasive surgeries. Their most well-known product is the da Vinci Surgical System.

"I love the product," he said of Intuitive Surgical.

Cramer was equally upbeat discussing drugmakers Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) and Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE: MRK).

A Leap Of Faith And A Gamble

Cramer’s advice on Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.(NASDAQ: INO)?

“So if you can handle the speculation, you can put one-twentieth of your money into it. No more than that.” Inovio is in a race to create a vaccine for COVID-19.

Cramer called it the most speculative of stocks that he discussed on the show Thursday.

Another speculative pick he mentioned is Provention Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: PRVB). The company has paused its Phase 3 Type 1 diabetes drug trial.

Expressing his faith in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ: PENN) and its celebrity founder Dave Portnoy, Cramer said he believes the pandemic will end and “Portnoy is going to come on top ... I believe in Penn National.” He warned that it will not not happen fast because “of COVID.”

Penn National operates, owns or has interests in 39 gaming and racing facilities, as well as video game operations in the United States.

An Invitation Is Extended

Simon Property Group Inc. (NYSE: SPG) recently closed all its U.S. retail properties — malls, premium outlets and mills — due to the coronavirus pandemic. Cramer called out to David Simon, the company’s chairman, “come on the show.”

Photo courtesy of Intuitive Surgical.