Chart Pro On Microsoft: 'Watch Out' If Stock Hits $155

Shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) have been on a bullish run since 2015, but investors may want to "watch out" if the momentum carries over to $155 per share, TradingAnalysis.com founder Todd Gordon said during a CNBC "Trading Nation" segment.

The Chart Pro: Potential Resistance At $155

Microsoft's stock momentum dates back several years, and the stock has outperformed the broader tech ETF index, the PowerShares QQQ Trust (NASDAQ: QQQ), Gordon told CNBC.

The stock is up nearly 40% in 2019 alone, while the Nasdaq ETF is up 25% over the same time period — and there are "no signs" of any near-term pullback, he said.

If the stock struggles to trade above $155 — which marks the upper band of a resistance trend line dating back to October 2015 — investors should start paying closer attention.

Wealth Manager: 'Stick With' It

Mark Tepper, president of Strategic Wealth Partners, added during the CNBC segment that he would "stick with" Microsoft's stock. The tech company is trading at a fair valuation and offers investors "solid growth and execution," he said.

"Investors want that, and that's what Microsoft delivers."

Over the coming years, Microsoft's exposure to the cloud could grow despite strong competition from Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN), Tepper said. Microsoft has one key advantage, he said: it already has exposure to corporate America with its Office suite.

"They do have the ability to overtake them over the next few years," Tepper said of Microsoft's competitive advantage versus Amazon.

Microsoft shares were down 0.49% at $140.38 at the time of publication Friday.

