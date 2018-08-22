Three of the best-performing tech stocks since the market low of March 2009 are Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX), Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA). If investors were to pick one to hold over the next 3,500 days, which would it be?

The Analyst

Oppenheimer's Ari Wald and Blue Line Futures President Bill Baruch discussed Netflix, Amazon and Nvidia during a recent CNBC "Trading Nation" segment.

The Thesis

Shares of Netflix, Amazon and Nvidia are up 5,825, 3,002 and 2,886 percent, respectively, since March 9, 2009. Among the three names, one stands out as a near-term opportunity to buy for the long-term: Netflix.

Netflix's stock has come under pressure in recent weeks, Wald said. The stock's sell-off comes at a time when the 200-day moving average has been rising since 2016. In addition, the stock's 50-day retracement of its year-to-date gains offers investors "good support" around the $300 level, he said.

Blue Line Futures' Baruch agrees. A rally in Netflix's stock is imminent, as investors are getting over the recent earnings report and its "big, bad scary wolf" of a subscriber number miss, he said.

The streaming video company continues to produce new content, and the stock will return to its leader status this year, Baruch said.

"You'll see this stock get back to its all-time high."

Price Action

Netflix shares were up 1.88 percent at $344.38 at the time of publication Wednesday.

