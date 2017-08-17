How Tencent, The 'Chinese Facebook,' Compares To Its US Counterpart

China-based Tencent reported second-quarter results earlier this week. The company is considered by many to be the "Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB) of China" since it controls most of the biggest social media platforms in the country, WeChat/Weixin and QQ.

Sites like Facebook, Instagram and Snapchat are banned from China, which gives Tencent a near monopoly in the social media space. But Tencent is more than just a handful of social media apps; it's also considered to be the biggest gaming company in the world, according to PC Games Network. More recently, Tencent bought a 5 percent passive stake in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA).

So just how big is Tencent compared to its American peers?

Tencent and fellow Chinese company Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA) continue to battle each other for the title of China's most valuable technology company, Statista noted. This would imply Tencent is valued at around $420 billion (based on Alibaba's capitalization on Thursday), which does fall short of Facebook's $488 billion valuation.

Facebook also has an advantage in terms of revenue and net income. Facebook's net income for the first half of 2017 totaled $7.0 billion on $17.4 billion compared to Tencent's net income of $4.8 billion on revenue of $15.7 billion.

Facebook boasts the biggest social media app in the planet. Its core-Facebook platform has 2.006 billion monthly active users, compared to Tencent's WeChat/Weixin which has 963 million monthly active users.

