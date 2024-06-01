5 Things Nvidia's Jensen Huang Wants In Emails From His Employees

Loading... Loading...

Nvidia Corp. founder and CEO Jensen Huang is known as the "Godfather of GPU," but he got there thanks to sheer discipline and hard work. He has also emphasized in the past that he "embraces" pain to succeed in life, something that led him to wish "suffering" on Stanford graduates.

But beyond his disciplined lifestyle and the iconic jacket that he wears everywhere, a new report from Business Insider has shed light on what Huang is like at his company, Nvidia.

If you're looking to land a job at Nvidia, perhaps it's important for you to understand what Huang wants in emails from his employees.

5 Things Jensen Huang Wants In Emails From His Employees

1. Cut To The Chase

Huang likes the "TL;DR", or "too long; didn't read," approach to emails. In essence, emails need to be short and to the point.

"It was explained early on that you have to get it down to a staccato type of email," a former Nvidia worker said.

2. ‘Nail Down What You Have To Say'

Huang prefers his employees to have a crystal clear idea of what they want to say. He follows the "nail down what you have to say" policy, and if there's anything more that needs to be said, it is then a conversation, not another email.

3. Identify Key Points

Huang's email technique involves him and his employees identifying the key points they need to say and putting them down succinctly. This saves time and also simplifies the points that people want to put across.

4. Focus On Top Priorities Each Week

Another expectation that Huang has from his employees is that they should email him and their managers the top five priorities they will work on during the week.

5. Six Line Emails

Huang's focus on clear and short communication means that emails at Nvidia are between five and six lines. "You’d get in trouble for sending a super-long email to him," said the former employee.

