Nvidia's Jensen Huang Tells Stanford Graduates To Embrace 'Pain' For Success: '...Hope Suffering Happens To You'

Nvidia Corp. founder and CEO Jensen Huang had a word of caution for Stanford graduates, who he says "naturally" have high expectations and low resilience.

He wants these Stanford graduates to undergo pain and suffering, and there's a good reason why.

In a recent interview at the Stanford Graduate School of Business, Huang shared insights into his journey, highlighting his willingness to take on any task, no matter how menial, due to his own experience as a dishwasher and janitor.

He also emphasized the importance of resilience and character in achieving success.

At another Stanford event, Huang made intriguing remarks about expectations, pain, and suffering. He noted that while Stanford graduates often have high expectations, this mindset can lead to low resilience, a crucial factor in success.

"I think one of my advantages is I have very low expectations. Most of the Stanford graduates have very high expectations."

But that's the problem, according to Huang.

"People with very high expectations have very low resilience. Unfortunately, resilience matters in success."

He expressed uncertainty about how to teach this resilience, suggesting that it may be something students need to experience firsthand.

"I don't know how to teach it to you except hope suffering happens to you."

Despite growing up in a success-oriented environment, Huang also faced numerous challenges. He believes that character, not intelligence, is the key to true greatness in individuals, and character is shaped by experiences of adversity.

He says he uses the phrase "pain and suffering" with "great glee" even now at Nvidia.

Why It Matters: Huang’s insights into the importance of resilience and character in achieving success are particularly poignant given his own journey.

Despite facing initial setbacks, including a disastrous pitch to his former boss in 1993, Huang’s belief in the potential of GPU technology ultimately led to the creation of Nvidia. His story serves as a powerful example of the value of perseverance and character in the face of adversity.

