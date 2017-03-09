Read More

Zalando SE is an online platform for women, men and children. The Company offers fashion articles including shoes, apparel and accessories, with free delivery and return. Zolando cooperates with international brands to offer assortment raging from global brands, fast-fashion and local brands, and is completed by self-designed labels. It has its presence in Austia, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and United Kingdom.