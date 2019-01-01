Zalando (OTC:ZLNDY), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Zalando
Zalando Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Zalando (OTCPK: ZLNDY) was reported by B of A Securities on October 14, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $0.00 expecting ZLNDY to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Zalando (OTCPK: ZLNDY) was provided by B of A Securities, and Zalando downgraded their underperform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Zalando, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Zalando was filed on October 14, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around October 14, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Zalando (ZLNDY) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $0.00. The current price Zalando (ZLNDY) is trading at is $18.66, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
