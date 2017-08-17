Read More

Oconee Federal Financial Corp is a US-based stock holding company for Oconee Federal Savings and Loan Association. The company through its subsidiaries provides banking products and services in the US states of South Carolina and Georgia. Its principal business activity involves attracting retail deposits from the public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations, in one- to four-family residential mortgage loans and, to a lesser extent, nonresidential mortgage, construction and land, agricultural and other loans.