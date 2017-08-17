Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse
Trade OFED stock with recommended broker Ally Invest. Commissions as low as $3.95.

Analyst Rating View All Ratings

Earnings View Earnings

Q2 2018 EST Actual Surprise
EPS: Expected
2018-02-13
Rev:
Q3 2018 EST Actual Surprise
EPS: Expected
2018-05-11
Rev:

Company Profile

Oconee Federal Financial Corp is a US-based stock holding company for Oconee Federal Savings and Loan Association. The company through its subsidiaries provides banking products and services in the US states of South Carolina and Georgia. Its principal business activity involves attracting retail deposits from the public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations, in one- to four-family residential mortgage loans and, to a lesser extent, nonresidential mortgage, construction and land, agricultural and other loans.
Visit company website