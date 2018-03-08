Benzinga Pro
Flexion Therapeutics
FLXN
:NASDAQ
Sector:
Healthcare
Industry:
Drug Manufacturers - Specialty & Generic
27.94
0 (0%)
Data as of Mar 13, 2018
Prev. Close
27.94
Price Open
Volume
0
Day's Range
-
52 Wk Range
16.51 - 32.25
50 Day Moving Avg.
24.31
PE Ratio
0
Shares Outstanding
31.73M
Market Cap
886.59M
Analyst Rating
View All Ratings
Date
Research Firm
Action
Current
Target
3/09/18
BMO Capital
Maintains
Outperform
Outperform
36.0
2/01/18
Berenberg
Initiates Coverage On
Buy
42.0
10/09/17
BMO Capital
Maintains
Outperform
37.0
Flexion Therapeutics Reports FY17 EPS $(4.16) vs $(3.81) Est., Sales $355K vs $580K Est.
Hal Lindon
Thu, 08 Mar 2018 17:25:51 -0400
Berenberg Initiates Coverage On Flexion Therapeutics with Buy Rating, Announces $42.00 Price Target
Eddie Staley
Thu, 01 Feb 2018 09:11:39 -0400
Earler 13G/A Filing Shows BlackRock Reporting 7.1% Stake In Flexion Therapeutics
Hal Lindon
Thu, 25 Jan 2018 14:58:34 -0400
Flexion Therapeutics Enrolls First Patient In ZILRETTA SHIP Phase 2 Study
Hal Lindon
Mon, 18 Dec 2017 17:08:10 -0400
Flexion Therapeutics Reports Purchase GeneQuine Biotherapeutics' Global Rights To GQ-203 For Upfront Payment Of $2M, Plus Milestone Payments Up To $8.7M
Paul Quintaro
Wed, 13 Dec 2017 17:08:48 -0400
Flexion Therapeutics Names Scott Kelley CMO
Hal Lindon
Mon, 11 Dec 2017 17:06:12 -0400
Flexion Therapeutics Reports Enrollment Of First Patient In Phase 2 Pharmacokinetics, Safety Study Of ZILRETTA In Bilateral Osteoarthritis Of The Knee
Paul Quintaro
Thu, 07 Dec 2017 17:57:27 -0400
Flexion Therapeutics Enrolls First Patient In Phase 2 ZILRETTA Study
Hal Lindon
Thu, 07 Dec 2017 17:35:54 -0400
Flexion Therapeutics Reports Q3 EPS $(1.07) vs $(0.98) Est.
Paul Quintaro
Mon, 06 Nov 2017 17:08:48 -0400
Flexion Therapeutics Prices Offering Of 4.8M Shares At $25.50/Share
Paul Quintaro
Wed, 11 Oct 2017 17:55:49 -0400
{{ story.title }}
{{ story.author }}
{{ story.created }}
Flexion Therapeutics Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2017 Financial Results
Globe Newswire
4 days ago
Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. to Host Earnings Call
PRLive
4 days ago
Flexion Therapeutics to Present at the Cowen 38th Annual Health Care Conference
Globe Newswire
5 days ago
Flexion Therapeutics Presents Clinical Data at AAOS 2018 Annual Meeting and the American Pain Society Annual Scientific Meeting
Globe Newswire
6 days ago
Flexion Therapeutics Reports Inducement Grants Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
Globe Newswire
Mar 02, 2018
Flexion Therapeutics to Present at the 39th Annual Raymond James Institutional Investors Conference
Globe Newswire
Feb 28, 2018
Flexion Therapeutics to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2017 Financial Results on March 8, 2018
Globe Newswire
Feb 26, 2018
Flexion Therapeutics to Present at the RBC Capital Markets 2018 Global Healthcare Conference
Globe Newswire
Feb 14, 2018
New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Radian Group, Flexion Therapeutics, Andeavor, Haverty Furniture Companies, Ares Capital, and Sempra Energy — Factors of Influence, Major Initiatives and Sustained Production
Globe Newswire
Feb 08, 2018
Flexion Therapeutics Reports Inducement Grants Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
Globe Newswire
Feb 02, 2018
{{ story.title }}
{{ story.author }}
{{ story.created }}
Show more
Loading articles...
Flexion Therapeutics (FLXN) CEO Mike Clayman on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript
Seeking Alpha
3 days ago
Flexion Therapeutics misses by $0.35, misses on revenue
Seeking Alpha
4 days ago
Stocks To Watch: Flexion Therapeutics Sees Relative Strength Rating Rise To 83
Investor's Business Daily
Mar 05, 2018
Key events next week - healthcare
Seeking Alpha
Mar 02, 2018
Stocks With Rising Relative Price Strength: Flexion Therapeutics
Investor's Business Daily
Feb 28, 2018
Do You Have The Mental Fortitude To Accept Huge Gains?
Seeking Alpha
Feb 26, 2018
Ampio Pharmaceuticals: Overhyped And Undercapitalized
Seeking Alpha
Feb 22, 2018
Flexion Therapeutics Sees RS Rating Rise To 76
Investor's Business Daily
Feb 22, 2018
Key events next week - healthcare
Seeking Alpha
Feb 16, 2018
PolyPid Files To Raise $86 Million In U.S. IPO
Seeking Alpha
Feb 14, 2018
{{ story.title }}
{{ story.author }}
{{ story.created }}
Show more
Loading articles...
Q4 2017
EST
Actual
Surprise
EPS:
0.62
-1.43
-2.05
Rev:
600.00K
355.00K
-245.00K
Q1 2018
EST
Actual
Surprise
EPS:
Expected
2018-05-03
Rev:
