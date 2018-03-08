Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse
Trade FLXN stock with recommended broker Ally Invest. Commissions as low as $3.95.

Analyst Rating View All Ratings

DateResearch FirmActionCurrentTarget
3/09/18BMO CapitalMaintainsOutperformOutperform36.0
2/01/18BerenbergInitiates Coverage OnBuy42.0
10/09/17BMO CapitalMaintainsOutperform37.0

Earnings View Earnings

Q4 2017 EST Actual Surprise
EPS: 0.62 -1.43 -2.05
Rev: 600.00K 355.00K -245.00K
Q1 2018 EST Actual Surprise
EPS: Expected
2018-05-03
Rev: