Horizon, a company offering tailored investment and technology solutions to financial advisors, is introducing two new actively managed ETFs: Horizon Core Bond ETF BNDY and Horizon Flexible Income ETF FLXN. This expansion continues the company’s growth in its fast-growing ETF family.

Both are structured to assist advisors in producing a steady income while managing risk using options overlays, a strategy that is growing in popularity due to interest rate uncertainty and volatile credit markets.

Also Read: Tesla Troubles Amplified By Musk’s Party Politics: ETFs On Edge

BNDY focuses on investment-grade fixed-income instruments across a range of maturities like government and corporate bonds, and adds put spread overlays to enhance return potential and buffer volatility. The fund carries an expense ratio of 0.65%.

FLXN, on the other hand, ventures into the high-yield debt space, providing flexibility to adjust holdings based on market conditions, once more employing put spread overlays to cushion downside risk and maximize returns. The expense ratio for this fund is 0.80%.

The launch follows hot on the heels of three other ETF rollouts by Horizon just last week, Horizon Core Equity ETF STOX, Horizon Dividend Income ETF DIVN, and Horizon Managed Risk ETF SFTY, bringing the firm’s ETF lineup to seven.

As fixed-income investing evolves, Horizon’s latest ETFs represent another step in providing advisers with more nimble and risk-conscious solutions in an increasingly complex market environment.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo: Shutterstock