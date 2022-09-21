Trending Startup Investments This Week

With consumer needs constantly changing, investing in a startup is a great way to maximize your money.

Every week, Benzinga looks for profitable startups you can invest in. Below are some of the most-talked-about startup crowdfunding campaigns on Wefunder Inc.’s platform:

Bilingual, Latino And Hispanic Animations Meet Advanced Technology

The animators from the blockbusters“Avatar,” “Spiderman,” “Men in Black” and “StarLight Runner” have created a new bilingual animation — Aro Lucha animations and entertainment.

Founders Jeff Gomez and Tom Bancroft, both animation veterans, have partnered to share the rich Hispanic culture through animation. Gomez and Bancroft intend to leverage creating live actions, video games, merchandising and producing animation in the metaverse. Kids can play animated games in real-time.

This week, Aro Lucha animation raised over $300,000 from 550 investors. Kids from Hispanic backgrounds can learn more about their culture while having fun.

Cocktail In A Can? Meet Chaco Flaco

With an excess of artificial flavors and additives in cocktails and mixers, Chaco Flaco Founders Chuck Moore and Steve Cislaw came up with an adult beverage with a unique taste with a calorie content lower than other drinks.

With 35 awards, the cocktail startup seeks to expand its product to 17 new markets by the end of 2023. Chaco Flaco is currently the No. 1 cocktail brand in Arizona.

This week, Chaco Flaco received over $60,000 from 39 investors. The company needs to raise $180,000 to achieve its funding goal.

Say Goodbye To Bad Hair Days

If you need a quick hair fix, you can always call the Braidbabes. Founders Emmily Bowman and Tori Everett are ending bad hair days and by providing an online platform that brings the salon to your doorstep.

The startup launched in 2019 and now has over 40 mobile braiders. In 2021, it raised $500,000 through a crowdfunding campaign to fund its expansion to three cities. The company is developing a mobile app to make booking appointments more seamless. This week, the brand raised $140,854 from 127 investors. Braidbabes is changing the narrative for traditional hair salon appointments.

