3 New Startup Crowdfunding Offerings To Check Out

Every week, you see new startups and wonder if you could invest some of your own capital for the potential of turning a profit. Investing in startups is a game of numbers. Can you predict potential market value? If you could know which startups are going to make it big, you could end up wealthy.

Startups are problem solvers. You can invest based on how passionately you view the business model. This week on StartEngine, the latest crowdfunding campaigns are rocking the startup sector.

Below are three startups that offer crowdfunding opportunities.

Outdoor Office

More than half of Americans began working from home during the pandemic. Outdoor Office founder Anthony Taylor-Weber plans on solving the number one problem most remote workers face, an efficient workspace.

Working from home can be a handful sometimes, especially when you have kids and pets around the house. The near-constant disturbance might impede your work hours.

Taylor-Weber devised a strategy by building customizable offices right outside your door. Over 90% of the construction is faster and more affordable than traditional construction. Outdoor Office values customer needs which is why its mobile app allows users to create a 3D version of its intended office space.

Since its inception in 2018, the startup has raised $45,000 in crowdfunding. In its ongoing crowdfunding, it acquired a Reg CF offering. Outdoor Office is a more innovative way to work from home.

Zirconia Inc.

This startup focuses on developing durable, eco-friendly surface materials that are free from contaminants Surface protection is essential in home renovations because it shields you from bacteria and other microbes. Zirconia is trying to end food and water contamination in surface concrete by using a green tech nanotechnology ceramic coating to strengthen concrete barriers. The technology is vying to immortalize steel and concrete surface coatings. This approach prevents the early depletion of concrete and other surfaces by environmental factors. The startup is holding onto a Reg CF offering and has raised $550,000 in funds.

Island Brands

If you're tired of the same old imported beer, you should try investing in Island Brands, a native beer startup in Charleston, South Carolina. It brews cleaner and fresher beer from homegrown ingredients in the United States.

Its previous funding reached $4 million. It is the fastest-growing beer manufacturer. Island brand is dominant in over 20 retail stores including Walmart. Island Brands has generated $931,394 in the recent Reg CF funding.

Startup Excitement That Everyone Can Get In On

StartEngine is a reliable and credible platform for seeking funds. It showcases previous and ongoing crowdfunding for emerging startups pursuing capital. Whether you're an investor or planning on opening a startup, crowdfunding is imperative for a business to thrive.

