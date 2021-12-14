Startup Crowdfunding Campaigns Trending This Week on Republic

Here are this week’s trending startup crowdfunding (view more startup offerings) campaigns looking for retail investors on Republic:

Realm Metaverse Real Estate

Realm is focused on collecting, managing, producing and selling digital parcels across various crypto-based metaverses.

The Company: Realm Metaverse Real Estate's purpose and strategy is to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns primarily through the acquisition, management, expansion and sale of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) representing digital parcels in blockchain-based metaverses.

Realm attempts to provide an attractive return on investment while assisting the development, success, and communities in these virtual worlds by using a particular combination of experience and knowledge in the real estate, development and digital asset management industries.

Investment Highlights: Realm uses non-fungible tokens (NFTs), a specific sort of cryptographic token that symbolizes something unique, to invest in digital real estate. The company invests in blockchain-based virtual worlds, or metaverses, using traditional real estate investment tactics to influence its asset management strategy.

Realm aims to buy, manage and grow virtual real estate by building a diverse digital asset portfolio spanning several crypto-based virtual worlds. Realm has invested in 13 different metaverses so far and requires a minimum investment of $1,000.

KingsCrowd

KingsCrowd leverages a patent-pending rating algorithm to read hundreds of data points on every investment opportunity available online, offering a one-of-a-kind tool for investors.

The Company: The investment data platform developed by KingsCrowd is the first of its kind for the online private markets. The startup's solution provides institutional-grade research tools for appraising the thousands of investment options available to investors at any given time on investment platforms, empowering individual investors to make sensible startup investment decisions.

Individual and institutional investors can use KingsCrowd's tools to remove the complexity and stress of finding, investing in and tracking all of their private market investments made on funding platforms.

Investment Highlights: KingsCrowd uses various data solutions to make pre-seed to pre-IPO investing online look and offer the same experience as public markets, making startup investing effortless.

The company has created a patent-pending grading algorithm, the Merlin, that compares and scores all organizations requesting funds through the private internet marketplaces. Merlin uses over 170 data points sourced from regulatory filings, offering sites and independent sources of private market data to score companies at an analogous stage of development across five key metrics.

The data-driven rating system assists investors in successfully managing their due diligence funnels. In the private market, this standardized rating system can enable predictive analytics and index goods. The minimum investment required to join KingsCrowd's campaign is $1,000.

Terraformation

Terraformation aims to use various hyperscaling growth techniques to make its climate change solution a reality.

The Company: Terraformation has restoration projects demonstrating that restoring forests in degraded and desertified terrain is doable and inexpensive. Long-term native seed collecting, data collection and creative freshwater supply solutions are among the startup's new, scalable options used to accomplish its projects.

Terraformation has also constructed the world's largest solar-powered, off-grid desalination plant, which generates 34,000 gallons of freshwater, enough to sustain thousands of trees. The startup's accomplishments were mentioned in prominent media sources, including The Guardian, New Scientist and The Independent.

Investment Highlights: Terraformation’s projects are set to create a new industry while speeding up the vital economy. The company's business model assists partners in obtaining funding and establishing viable, standalone sustainable forestry businesses, which, in turn, help provide jobs and economic opportunities in the community.

Terraformation is currently working on projects with local organizations worldwide, besides its five pilot restoration sites in Hawaii. Ecuador, Haiti, India, Tanzania, Uganda and Ukraine are other countries involved in the startup’s projects.

Terraformation received $5 million in Series Seed funding in 2020 and aims to create an organization that could quickly invest tens of millions of dollars in tree planting or the development of tools to speed up tree planting within a year. The minimum investment in Terraformation is $50.

Photo by Slidebean on Unsplash