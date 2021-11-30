These Healthcare Companies Are Raising Capital From Retail Investors

These startups are providing some exciting innovations in the healthcare industry while trying to become one of the next big names in this multi-trillion dollar industry with a little help from retail investors.

These three healthcare companies have active startup crowdfunding campaigns that are open to non-accredited investors.

DeBioSciences

DeoBioSciences' goal is to reverse-engineer a treatment for advanced metastatic cancer in humans and pets using anecdotal data and human efficiency and safety reports obtained from bioprospecting sources.

The Company: DeoBioSciences (DBS) is a virtual biotech startup in stealth mode that aims to develop a cancer treatment created on a naturally occurring molecule that selectively kills early and advanced-stage cancer cells in humans, dogs and cats.

DeoBioSciences has created an experimental cancer medication (DBX-31) that is a potent natural anticancer molecule. The company also says it verifies research studies using molecular homologues in humans and animals that confirm the drug's safety and efficacy projections.

Furthermore, pre-clinical lab results have validated and met all of DeoBioSciences' predictions for safety and performance.

Investment Highlights: The primary objectives of this offering are to develop a synthetic form of DBX-31 for clinical usage and to test the next set of projections.

If the next trial also goes well, the company reports that its drug has a 90 percent accurate chance of eliminating 4 of the most deadly cancer forms, regardless of stage. It should also be safer, more powerful and more affordable than other cancer treatments now on the market.

Minimum Investment: $100

Valuation Cap: $15,600.000

Type of Security Offered: Common stock

Price per Share: $50

Platform: Netcapital

NowRx

NowRx is transforming healthcare to make it more accessible, convenient and inexpensive to everyone. The company provides patients with an end-to-end resolution for acquiring the prescriptions they need, when they need them, with same-day pharmacy delivery and telemedicine services.

The Company: NowRx is a local pharmacy that provides free same-day delivery. The firm aspires to restore healthcare to the way it should be: accessible, convenient and affordable.

NowRx provides many significant benefits to clients by leveraging a plethora of technologies, including tailored robotic dispensing, industry-leading consumer and driver apps, a proprietary pharmacy administration and logistics system.

Besides same-day delivery, the company plans to offer customers online prescribing for various conditions, automatic discount search and application, as well as insurance approval and payment assistance.

Investment Highlights: All pharmaceutical services are delivered by DEA-licensed micro fulfillment centers that use proprietary pharmacy technology and superior end-to-end robotic dispensing. These services eliminate overhead and lower dispensing costs in comparison to industry averages.

All telehealth services are delivered entirely digitally via the NowRx Telehealth app. Physicians can also use existing processes to deliver new prescriptions to NowRx.

Minimum Investment: $998

Valuation Cap: $275 million

Type of Security Offered: Preferred equity

Price per Share: $10.50

Platform: SeedInvest

Monogram Orthopedics

Monogram is developing an innovative surgical robot to reduce the risks of implant misplacement, fracture and subsidence, giving surgeons confidence that they can install implants that correctly suit every patient.

The Company: Monogram Orthopaedics is a medical technology business paving the way for joint reconstruction in the future. The startup is working on a product solution design that will combine 3D printing and robotics using automated digital image analysis algorithms to enable mass customization of orthopedic implants.

Monogram aims to make orthopedic care more personal by incorporating the newest discoveries of robotic, AI and 3-D printing technologies. The company's ultimate goal is to be at the forefront of the future of joint rehabilitation.

Investment Highlights: Monogram creates implants for active people who wish to improve their quality of life. The startup's integrated solution can reduce operating room costs and boost productivity by minimizing instrumentation and enhancing the cut path execution.

With the help of a robot, the startup’s been perfecting the next-generation 3D joint replacement solution. Although the underlying technologies are considered to be intricate and complex, the workflow is simple and cost-effective.

Minimum Investment: $250.80

Valuation Cap: $89.9 million

Offering Type: Equity

Type of Security Offered: Common stock

Price per Share: $7.50

Platform: StartEngine

Photo by Alex Knight on Unsplash