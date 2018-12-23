Barron's Picks And Pans: Unicorns, European Treasures, Health Care Bargains And More

This weekend's Barron's cover story takes a look tech's next act.

Other featured articles reveal how 2018 IPOs fared and look at further headwinds for tech stocks.

Also, how to find bargains in European and health care stocks.

"Silicon Valley Roundtable on the Outlook for Venture Capital" by Lauren R. Rublin says that money has been pouring into Silicon Valley in recent years, and much of it has flowed into the offices of venture-capital firms. The Barron's roundtable offers 12 private companies to watch that could be the next Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL).

Daren Fonda and Jon Swartz's "The Unicorns Are Coming to Market" makes the case that while Uber, Lyft, Airbnb, Slack and other richly valued startups are getting ready to go public, the ride could be rocky for investors with the Nasdaq selling off. See whether Barron's thinks that Tilray Inc (NASDAQ: TLRY) offers an example of what to expect.

In "How 2018's Major IPOs Performed" by Nicholas Jasinski, Barron's points out that the number of initial public offerings increased in 2018, and yet the returns have been disappointing. Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ: DBX) and Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE: TME) are among the specific examples the article examines.

After falling about 25 percent, some European stocks hold a lot of long-term value, according to "Where to Find Treasures in Europe's Bear Market" by Vito J. Racanelli. Among the bear market picks is BP plc (NYSE: BP), BASF and Danone. See what else Barron's recommends for investors who are sweating the U.S. market's fourth-quarter correction.

In Jack Hough's "The Right Rx for Health-Care Investors," see why Barron's says to forget about the Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) baby powder woes. Instead, investors may want to consider picking up the more discounted shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE: CVS), Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE: TDOC) and others.

"The Worst May Not Be Over for Tech Stocks" by Tae Kim takes a look at why the latest profit warning from Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) should make tech investors nervous. Don't catch a falling knife when profits are still tanking, says the article, and it goes on to explain how to find the turn in tech when it eventually does come.

