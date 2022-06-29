 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why EVgo Stock Is Plunging Today
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
June 29, 2022 11:56am   Comments
Share:
Why EVgo Stock Is Plunging Today

EVgo Inc (NASDAQ: EVGO) shares are trading lower Wednesday after Fuzzy Panda Research issued a bearish report on the EV charging company.

"EVGO is a mediocre EV charging company that we believe is substantially overvalued," Fuzzy Panda said in the report.

The firm claims that a significant number of the company's EV chargers are broken or out of service. Furthermore, charger utilization declined by 21% from 2019 to 2021, according to the report.

Fuzzy Panda also highlighted declining operating margins year-over-year and "questionable partnerships," including Electric Last Mile Solutions, which recently filed for bankruptcy.

The short seller also alleged that EVgo's controlling shareholder, LS Power, has connections to Jeffrey Epstein

Related Link: Ghislaine Maxwell Gets 20 Year Prison Sentence For Role In Sex Trafficking With Jeffrey Epstein

EVGO Price Action: EVgo is making new 52-week lows on Wednesday.

The stock was down 13.8% at $6.21 at press time, according to Benzinga Pro.

Photo: Ben Paulos from Flickr.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (EVGO)

EV Charging As Easy As Topping Off Tank With Gas: What's EVgo & GM's New Feature Is All About?
Kroger Ramps Up EV Charging Stations - Check Out For Details
Where EVgo Stands With Analysts
Evgo Inks Commercial Agreement With This Auto Giant
4 Analysts Have This to Say About EVgo
90 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingShort Sellers Small Cap Movers Trading Ideas