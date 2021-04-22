Here Are The Stocks With The Highest Short Interest Rate This Week 4/22

When stocks have a high short interest rate that indicates that investors believe their share prices will decline soon. Here are the stocks on the market with the highest short interest including Academy Sports, Root Inc, Ontrak Inc, Blink Charging Co, and Clover Health Investments.

1. Academy Sports And Outdoors Inc - 47.38%

Academy Sports And Outdoors Inc (NASDAQ: ASO) is a leading full-line sporting goods and outdoor recreation retailer in the United States. They offer a localized merchandising strategy and value proposition in order to target a wide range of consumers. Academy Sports has been heavily shorted due to rapid short-selling online.

2. Root Inc - 41.59%

Root Inc (NASDAQ: ROOT) is a management consulting company that helps companies with strategic change management and digital transformation. They aid in improving organizational growth trajectories, increasing commitment, and establishing careers. Root Inc stock is up 0.25% in premarket trading and their diluted EPS is up 68%.

3. Ontrak Inc - 38.84%

Ontrak Inc (NASDAQ: OTRK) assists those who have unresolved health conditions that lead to serious medical problems. OnTrak combines evidence-based psychosocial and medical therapies, which are administered in-person or by telehealth. This stock is up 3.30% and it’s diluted EPS is up 48.08%.

4. Blink Charging Co - 38.42%

Blink Charging Co (NASDAQ: BLNK) is an electronic services company that provides fast, level 2 EV Charging Stations and networks for homes. They are paving the way for EV acceptance by deploying and operating EV charging networks around the world. Blink charging Co is up 1.32% in premarket trading and their revenue is up 18.44%.

5. Clover Health Investments Corp - 35.70%

Clover Health Investments Corp (NYSE: CLOV) is a Preferred Provider Organization (PPO) and a Health Maintenance Organization (HMO) that utilizes medicare. They strive to offer plans with low premiums, low copays, and low prescription drug costs. Clover Health is up 0.44% in premarket trading and has a market cap of 3.68B.