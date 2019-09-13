ABC, Sinclair Face Boycott Threats For Airing Ad Featuring Burning Picture Of AOC

Calls emerged Friday for viewers to boycott ABC after it aired a political ad featuring a photo of a picture of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez being set on fire.

The ad, which aired during a debate between Democratic candidates for president, was paid for by the New Faces of GOP PAC, run by Elizabeth Heng, who is featured in the ad. In it, she equates Ocasio-Cortez’ political beliefs to the murderous regime of Pol Pot in her father’s native Cambodia in the 1970s.

We have a choice: Will we let socialists like @AOC be the face of our future? Or will a new generation of conservatives step up & lead us? We're launching New Faces GOP to help identify & support the next generation of GOP leaders. Learn more: https://t.co/UrarCUSAIl pic.twitter.com/LgwTrS8En6 — New Faces GOP (@NewFacesGOP) September 13, 2019

There were also calls on social media for viewers to boycott Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ: SBGI), owners of the ABC affiliate in Washington that aired the ad. ABC is a subsidiary by Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS). The hashtag #BoycottABC was trending on Twitter Friday after the ad aired Thursday night.

GOP’s message: No policy, no facts, just displays of violence + corporations like @ABCNetwork & Sinclair who amplify them. They profit from burning my likeness on TV. But who pays for heightened security? Who answers the phones for the threats resulting from a violent, false ad? https://t.co/Gr1XhEbwDC — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) September 13, 2019

Ocasio-Cortez, a New York Democrat, called the ad “a love letter to the GOP’s white supremacist case.”

Heng, who made an unsuccessful run for Congress in California last year, responded that Democrats were “more offended by truthful words than the acts of their political ideology that has killed millions of innocent victims.”

For everyone using the #BoycottABC tag, you should know that the offensive ad where AOC's face was burned was actually aired by a Sinclair broadcasting syndicate out of D.C.: https://t.co/EV4XZb7KmC Sinclair has been in bed with Trump for a while now. https://t.co/IpSxBRlDRU — Amee Vanderpool (@girlsreallyrule) September 13, 2019

"An ABC spokeswoman said the ad did not run on the national telecast of the debate, meaning it was purchased through local stations in markets like Washington," according to CNN.

