ABC, Sinclair Face Boycott Threats For Airing Ad Featuring Burning Picture Of AOC

Dave Royse , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 13, 2019 2:48pm   Comments
Calls emerged Friday for viewers to boycott ABC after it aired a political ad featuring a photo of a picture of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez being set on fire.

The ad, which aired during a debate between Democratic candidates for president, was paid for by the New Faces of GOP PAC, run by Elizabeth Heng, who is featured in the ad. In it, she equates Ocasio-Cortez’ political beliefs to the murderous regime of Pol Pot in her father’s native Cambodia in the 1970s.

There were also calls on social media for viewers to boycott Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ: SBGI), owners of the ABC affiliate in Washington that aired the ad. ABC is a subsidiary by Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS). The hashtag #BoycottABC was trending on Twitter Friday after the ad aired Thursday night.

Ocasio-Cortez, a New York Democrat, called the ad “a love letter to the GOP’s white supremacist case.”

Heng, who made an unsuccessful run for Congress in California last year, responded that Democrats were “more offended by truthful words than the acts of their political ideology that has killed millions of innocent victims.”

"An ABC spokeswoman said the ad did not run on the national telecast of the debate, meaning it was purchased through local stations in markets like Washington," according to CNN.

Andrew Left AOC

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

