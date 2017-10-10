Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Helios And Matheson Higher For 4th Session In A Row
Joel Elconin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 10, 2017 2:09pm   Comments
Share:
Related HMNY
12 Biggest Mid-Day Gainers For Tuesday
25 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
New Research Coverage Highlights Aradigm, Social Reality Inc, Rentech, PayPal, JPMorgan Chase, ... (GuruFocus)

Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc (NASDAQ: HMNY) shares are trading higher by $6.00 (25 percent) at $27.09 in Tuesday's session.

The stock is now trading higher for the fourth day in a row, rallying from its Oct. 4 close ($12.42), to as high as $28.32 earlier in today's session. The explosive rally is viewed by some investors as a sympathy move to Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) news of raising its subscription price. Since its Sept. 15 close ($3.67), it has added 636 percent.

After a higher open, Helios and Matheson had a minor retreat to $22.75, which was well ahead of Monday's close of $21.09, before continuing its move higher. The follow through on the rally didn't find sellers until $28.32 and has now pulled back to the $27.00 area. That exceeds its Aug. 20005 high ($24.83), but is well shy of its July 2005 high of $46.88.

Posted-In: Technicals Intraday Update Movers Trading Ideas

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (NFLX + HMNY)

12 Biggest Mid-Day Gainers For Tuesday
This Chart Shows Why Netflix Pricing Strategy Is Working
25 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
15 Biggest Mid-Day Gainers For Monday
Not Everyone Jumping On The Netflix Bandwagon Ahead Of Q3 Earnings
Are Options Traders Betting On A Big Move in NVIDIA?
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Loading...
Sign up for email alerts on HMNY
Loading...
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.