Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc (NASDAQ: HMNY) shares are trading higher by $6.00 (25 percent) at $27.09 in Tuesday's session.

The stock is now trading higher for the fourth day in a row, rallying from its Oct. 4 close ($12.42), to as high as $28.32 earlier in today's session. The explosive rally is viewed by some investors as a sympathy move to Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) news of raising its subscription price. Since its Sept. 15 close ($3.67), it has added 636 percent.

After a higher open, Helios and Matheson had a minor retreat to $22.75, which was well ahead of Monday's close of $21.09, before continuing its move higher. The follow through on the rally didn't find sellers until $28.32 and has now pulled back to the $27.00 area. That exceeds its Aug. 20005 high ($24.83), but is well shy of its July 2005 high of $46.88.

