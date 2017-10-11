Market Overview

Elizabeth Balboa , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 11, 2017 10:21am   Comments
Citron Goes After Analytics Company Up 1,000% In A Month
After trading up 25 percent Tuesday in its fourth consecutive daily rally, Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc (NASDAQ: HMNY) took an abrupt $5 plunge Wednesday off a tweet by short-seller Andrew Left.

CNBC’s Jim Cramer quickly responded to the Citron tweet that “a squeeze is a squeeze by any name.”

Prior to the drop, Helios had risen 1,103 percent month-over-month, catalyzed by Sept. 14 reports of significant MoviePass subscription growth. The stock had popped 140 percent since Oct. 5, when Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) announced impending price hikes.

At time of publication, Helios was continuing downward but remained up 6 percent off the open at a price of $29.74 per share.

Citron’s price target implies 40-percent downside which, if the “Left effect” holds, may yet actualize. Left recently made a similar call on Shopify Inc (US)(NYSE: SHOP), which abruptly stopped a 30-percent runup and has since fallen 20 percent.

Posted-In: Andrew Left Citron ResearchNews Short Sellers Short Ideas Top Stories Movers Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

