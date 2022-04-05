How RedSwan CRE Is Using Blockchain To Make Commercial Real Estate An Affordable Investment Option

RedSwan CRE’s business objective focuses on liquidity as a key function of our platform, benefiting building owners and investors from all corners of the globe. We see an enormous necessity to bring affordability to investors around the world. Quality real estate is too expensive and typically available only for large financial institutions and investment groups.

The question facing the new age of commercial real estate is “Blockchain or no blockchain?” Eventually, we will all have to choose. We are at the stage of transformation where people are at a crossroads of choosing tokenization for their property to unlock liquidity. By using blockchain, the crowdfunding impact allows investors to reduce the initial investment cost, letting them diversify their capital into multiple projects instead of one without the historical requirement of holding them for 3 to 10 years before exiting. Based on U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) regulations of Reg D investors, only accredited investors can participate in RedSwan CRE’s security token offerings (STOs).

We have decided to break down the barriers and make all RedSwan CRE opportunities affordable. Our minimum allocation entry across the board is just $1,000. For any investment we offer, you can participate with 1,000 shares and be a qualified investment partner.

Historically, smaller investors weren’t permitted or invited to participate in major $20M+ projects because the price of entry was too high, making it a challenge to access higher-quality investments. By investing with RedSwan CRE’s platform, customers can invest alongside major institutional companies with similar or exact search terms. With the first tranche now available, investors will have freedom of liquidity.

We've always been laser-focused on one sector of the market — institutional-quality properties in commercial real estate. I made sure that the type of assets I sold at Cushman & Wakefield were institutional-quality assets that big companies wanted to buy. However, small investors were not able to participate in these offerings. I wanted to turn the table on that to make everyone able to afford high-quality assets. That’s how I think we differentiate ourselves — we go after the attractive properties that only big companies can afford to buy. Small investors like me can't write a $20M check to buy into that property. But by taking that same property and making it affordable, where a person can invest $10K and have equal share, it's now an opportunity for people to get into.

Holding cryptocurrencies can be seen as viable long-term storage of value and payment opportunities — but these investments hold inherent risks when you consider how often the price of coins increases and decreases. Investing in real estate properties with cryptocurrency provides an efficient and significant opportunity for crypto holders to reduce the volatility of their assets. Technology only furthers the opportunity to build wealth; blockchain in commercial real estate, through tokenization and creation of digital securities, enhances an investment portfolio and removes a considerable amount of volatility risk. The use of Bitcoin for property investment allows the investor to diversify their holdings and get the advantages of liquidity, transparency and stability. An option for crypto holders who are seeking long-term appreciation instead of selling their crypto assets and paying capital gains tax could be to hedge by borrowing against their existing crypto and using the proceeds to purchase income-producing commercial real estate.

It’s evident that 2021 delivered a rise of digital assets and an increase in cryptocurrency users. With news of Ethereum costs dropping and more exposure to these assets and alternative investments, individual investors want more autonomy and are rolling up their sleeves to get involved in a digitally native way at low cost. Just look at the recent surge in usage of free stock and crypto trading apps. Today, investors have more control of their funds. Education is important, but experience is the best teacher. Learn by doing! Making investments in real estate accessible and affordable helps to provide investors with the freedom to explore, learn and grow.

We understand that digital investment shares are not common to most people, just like Bitcoin was also a foreign concept several years ago. Providing a platform that is inclusive and transparent helps significantly in pulling down the mental barriers and allow smaller investors to participate in opportunities previously available only to big groups and institutions who had knowledge, connections and resource advantages. Bringing affordability to investors around the world, especially those paying attractive dividends in USD, should be available to a global audience.

If you are looking for a fast, liquid, secure and transparent way to invest in real estate, using blockchain technology is the best way to do so.

Property owners can get more eyes on their properties from international investors, and private real estate investors themselves can invest from anywhere in the world. RedSwan CRE focuses on liquidity as a key function of our platform benefitting owners and LP investors globally. We see an enormous necessity to bring affordability to investors around the world.

To learn more, visit RedSwan CRE

Photo by Anthony DELANOIX on Unsplash